In rare move, Iran sends warships on lengthy Atlantic voyage

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran state TV says the Navy has dispatched two warships to the Atlantic Ocean in a rare mission to demonstrate the country’s maritime power, without specifying the warships’ final destination. The new domestically built destroyer Sahand and logistics and intelligence-gathering vessel Makran are sailing across the Atlantic after leaving Iran’s southern port of Bandar Abbas on May 10. The country’s deputy army chief said Thursday that the vessels, now in the North Atlantic, already have undertaken the Iranian Navy’s longest-ever and most challenging voyage and will continue on their path. He did not elaborate on the mission.