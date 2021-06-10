‘I’m so thankful for her’: 15-year-old who saved family from fire honored by the city

DULUTH, MN -- A 15-year-old is being hailed a hero for rescuing her family after their house caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters arrived just before 1 a.m. to find flames shooting from the second-story window of a home on East 10th street in Duluth.

That is where 15-year-old Lizzy Grayhawk sleeps.

"I woke up because it was getting really hot on the side of me, and my whole tapestry was on fire, and the LED lights, and then the stuff on my top bunk were on fire," Lizzy said. "It was really scary."

Grayhawk and her seven family members were inside the home at the time.

"I was really scared because I just didn't know what was going on," she said.

Lizzy was really scared, but she was quick to act by waking up her parents and helping everyone get out.

Chelsie Grayhawk, Lizzy's family member, said if she hadn't notified her parents, this could have been a very different situation.

"She did the right thing," Chelsie said. "She came and got us and she helped us all get out of the house right away. I'm just so so proud of her, and I'm so thankful for her."

Duluth Fire Department Chief Shawn Krizaj said having a plan and following it is what saved this family from major tragedy.

"That was actually really good to hear of all the things that they did," Krizaj said. "That they talked about it ahead of time, they actually had a plan, they used their plan, and it worked, and everyone got out safely."

One adult burned his hand while trying to extinguish the fire before leaving the house.

He was treated at a local hospital and later released.

While the Grayhawks are now without a home, they made it out with their lives thanks to the young girl's quick thinking.

Lizzy will be officially presented with the fire department's life-saving award later this summer.

Damage is estimated at $75,000 to the structure and $50,000 to the contents.

"Everything was lost in the fire, and it doesn't look like we're going to be able to save much, so we're starting over from scratch," Chelsie said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

Officials determined the fire to be electrical and accidental.

It is no longer under investigation.