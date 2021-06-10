Huskies fall to Hudson in BRC title game, other Thursday scores

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Eau Claire North is still on track to possibly become back-to-back state baseball champions this season, but first they were looking to win the Big Rivers Conference Title.

However, Owen Anderson for Hudson was not about to let that happen so easily for the Huskies. Anderson hit two homeruns and helped Hudson win the Big Rivers Conference Title.

Both teams will await the brackets for the Division 1 regional tournament set to begin next week.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Cumberland 2, Luck/Frederic 1

Regis 11, Durand 0

Alma/Pepin 13, Elmwood/Plum City 9

Flambeau 7, Birchwood/Winter 1

Phillips 20, Cornell/Lake Holcombe 6

Merrill 11, Altoona 10

Clear Lake 9, Augusta 8

Mondovi 8, Colfax 7

Blair-Taylor 5, Eleva-Strum, 4

EC Imm. Lutheran 10, Glenwood City 0

Greenwood 8, Independence/Gilmanton 7

Hudson 12, EC North 6

CF McDonell 12, Prairie Farm 1

Bruce 11, Siren 6

Baldwin-Woodville 3, Somerset 2

Osseo-Fairchild 15, Stanley-Boyd 5

Neillsville 13, Necedah 3

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Somerset 9, Altoona/Fall Creek 2

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL