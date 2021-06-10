How to stay cool when working outside

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - While some are enjoying beaches and barbecues, higher temps can mean long, hot days for those who work outside.

It's been a sweltering June in the Chippewa Valley.

"Days like this and this week make me really miss snow season. 95 degrees is a lot worse than sub-zero temperatures," said Kyle Frederickson, owner of First Due Lawn Care in Eau Claire.

Frederickson said he and his crews take several steps to help prevent heat-related illnesses.

"We try things like mowing our long commercial properties first thing in the morning when it's still kind of cool," Frederickson said. "That way if we're out for two, two-and-a-half hours it's not as, it's a little more bearable. We try to limit our caffeine intake because they can help dehydrate you. Lots of sports drinks. A lot of water."

Drivers with Boxx Sanitation also labor under the sun collecting garbage.

"It's very warm, sweaty. And it gets hot in these trucks, really hot. There's no AC in there. There's no fan. We're sitting right on top of the motor," said relief driver Chris Hana.

Hana takes similar measures to survive a hot work day.

"We try to get there a little bit earlier before the sun comes up because that's when it gets really hot. And we drink lots of water. I drink two or three gallons a day. Eat a lot of food. It's not just water. You have to eat a lot of granola bars, sandwiches, a lot of carbs because you're sweating it out," Hana said.

And with such long hours, Frederickson said it's about keeping himself and his workers hydrated and healthy.

"Doing this 10 or 10 plus hours a day for five days a week can be a lot on a body so it's more instead of beating the heat, it's trying to keep yourself healthy," Frederickson said.

Experts also suggesting taking plenty of breaks, working in the shade when possible and wearing sunscreen to help prevent sunburns and skin cancer.