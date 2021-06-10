Heat indices over 100, strong isolated storms possible Thursday

Even though we've had the heat over the past week, we haven't had heat indices above 98 degrees. Thursday, we'll likely see the hottest heat indices of the year so far, going for over 100.

Our high temperature of 95 degrees Wednesday replaced a 110 year old record. Thursday, we'll aim for 96 degrees which will beat another record from 1973 when we hit 95.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix county from 11 am to 8 pm. Heat indices could get upwards of 101 degrees leading to dangerous heat illness concerns. Stay hydrated!

There is also a chance for strong to severe storms later on Thursday evening. A level 1 risk for isolated severe storms has been issued for portions of western Wisconsin. Large hail and strong straight line winds are possible as a cold front brushes us Thursday night.

Storms are possible after 4 pm when peak heating could sprout a few general thunderstorms. We'll see storms pop through sunset before clearing out again overnight.

The heat and humidity sticks around Friday with another round of storms possible in the late evening. As of now those are not going to be severe, but we could see an upgrade to our chances Friday morning.

Relief from the muggy weather rolls into the weekend, but it stays hot and sunny all next week.