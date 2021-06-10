Governor tours Arizona fires, calls for special session

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has called a special session of the Legislature to boost wildfire funding as two large wildfires burn in south-central Arizona. The Republican governor wants the Legislature to approve extra money to ensure that firefighters have the resources they need across the drought-ravaged state and for problems like mudslides that could be triggered once the fires are out. About 1,600 firefighters are battling the fires near Globe and Miami that have burned at least 245 square miles of grass, chaparral and ponderosa pine forest in rugged terrain. The special session is expected to be held next week.