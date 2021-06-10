Frankfurt tactical police unit disbanded in far-right probe

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say that the German city of Frankfurt’s tactical police unit is being disbanded amid an investigation of some members’ suspected participation in a chat group where far-right messages were exchanged. Thursday’s decision by Hesse’s state government came a day after the homes and workplaces of six officers were searched and the city police force said the unit was being restructured. Prosecutors have said that 19 serving and one former police officer between the ages of 29 and 54 are suspected of exchanging messages that included Nazi imagery, which is forbidden under German law.