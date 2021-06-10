FDA extends Johnson & Johnson shelf-life

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Johnson & Johnson now has a longer shelf-life.

The FDA concluded that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective up to four-and-a-half months, easing concerns that it would soon expire.

According to the CDC, one vial of Johnson & Johnson provides up to five doses, meanwhile Pfizer contains six per vial.

Eau Claire City-County Health Director Lieske Giese said J&J's expiration date varies depending on when it ships, the date of manufacture, and when the clinic receives it.

Pfizer on the other hand needs to be used within 30 days of thawing.

"We don't turn people away if we only have one person in line and we have to open a new vial, we give that vaccine. So, there have been times in clinical settings where we have to get rid of a vial because it's open. It doesn't have anything to do with expiration date. Pfizer once it's thawed, it comes to us frozen and once it's thawed, it needs to be used within 30 days," Giese said.

Giese said county and city-run clinics have yet to throw out a vaccine dose due to it expiring on the shelf.

Also, the clinic at Zorn Arena hours have changed:

Wednesday, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Appointments can be made here.

