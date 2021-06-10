Eau Claire’s first 7-day streak of 90°+ since 2012

Western Wisconsin's heat wave has entered it's seventh day, making for a full week since highs first hit 90 on Friday. Today's high was the fourth record high in the stretch, and the second in a row.

The last time Eau Claire has recorded a week or more of 90 degree highs was an eight-day streak in 2012.

There have only been seven streaks of 10 or more days in Eau Claire's recorded history with the most recent in 1964. The longest streak was 20 days back in 1941.

Today' was also the third straight day with a high of at least 95°, which has only happened one other time this millennium in 2018 (July 16-18). In fact, the last time Eau Claire recorded 4 or more consecutive days of at least 95° was in 1995 from June 20 to June 23.

Temps felt like 95 to 100+ for most of Western Wisconsin at their warmest this afternoon before storms began to pop up. Early storms stayed north of the area, but more isolated storms are expected this evening as the heat and humidity continue to build.

Any storm that does form will be relatively slow moving and thus capable of localized heavy rain. In addition, hail and gusty winds cannot be ruled out with a continued low, but non-zero, severe risk.

Tomorrow is a day of change that starts out exactly the same as the past 7: hot and humid. Storms are expected to form ahead of a cold front.

Isolated chances begin in the morning already, with the most widespread line of storms expected to arrive as early as 11am, but that line could hold off to as late as 6pm.

An earlier round of storms would keep highs a bit cooler but still likely in the low 90s, but a later round would mean highs again in the mid 90s.

Temps only cool a bit this weekend, but you'll notice a much lower humidity. That continues into next week, with not much for rain chances beyond this evening's and tomorrow's.