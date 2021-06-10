Cyprus elects its first-ever female parliament speaker

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus has elected its first female parliamentary speaker since its founding as an independent republic in 1960. Annita Demetriou was elected to the post Thursday on the second ballot with 25 votes in the 56-seat parliament. The 36-year-old lawmaker said that she assumes the post “with a deep sense of responsibility.” Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said he’s “particularly pleased” with Demetriou’s election because a woman now holds the country’s most powerful political position behind the presidency. Women have been under-represented in Cyprus’ political life. In last month’s parliamentary election, only eight women were elected — three less than in the previous body.