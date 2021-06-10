Skip to Content

Cinder City Park Days returns to Altoona this weekend June 10-13

CINDER CITY DAYS

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The first of many summer events in over a year is returning to Eau Claire County this weekend June 10-13.

Cinder City Days are officially underway in Altoona, providing a weekend of music, sports and carnival rides.

""Its great to be back, obviously last year was a tough one for everyone, we got through it. We're back and hoping for a good turnout, like I said, we're kind of the guinea pig, there's nothing really this big before us - so everyone's waiting to see what happens here," said Mike Schrader, event organizer with the Altoona Lions Club, who sponsors the event.

Pre-order tickets for the weekend ahead can be purchased here.

The weekend's schedule:

  • Thursday:
    • Carnival rides from 6-11pm
  • Friday
    • Free Admission!
    • Youth Baseball Tournament
    • Concessions
    • Carnival Rides! From 12:00pm - 11:00pm
  • Saturday
    • Carnival Rides! - From 12:00pm - 11:00pm
    • Craft & Vendor Sale - Altoona Hobbs Sports Center - 10am - 3pm
    • Concessions
    • Parade 1:00pm
    • Car Show - 10th Street Park - 10am-3pm
    • Chicken in the Park-10th Street Park 11am to 3pm
    • Food Trucks
    • Eddie Montgomery and Live Bands at 5:15pm Prevea Amphitheater at River Prairie Park (tickets sold online and at the door)
  • Sunday
    • Carnival Rides 12-4pm
Author Profile Photo

Alyssa Lyons

