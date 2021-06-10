Cinder City Park Days returns to Altoona this weekend June 10-13

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The first of many summer events in over a year is returning to Eau Claire County this weekend June 10-13.

Cinder City Days are officially underway in Altoona, providing a weekend of music, sports and carnival rides.

""Its great to be back, obviously last year was a tough one for everyone, we got through it. We're back and hoping for a good turnout, like I said, we're kind of the guinea pig, there's nothing really this big before us - so everyone's waiting to see what happens here," said Mike Schrader, event organizer with the Altoona Lions Club, who sponsors the event.

Pre-order tickets for the weekend ahead can be purchased here.

The weekend's schedule: