Cinder City Park Days returns to Altoona this weekend June 10-13
ALTOONA (WQOW) - The first of many summer events in over a year is returning to Eau Claire County this weekend June 10-13.
Cinder City Days are officially underway in Altoona, providing a weekend of music, sports and carnival rides.
""Its great to be back, obviously last year was a tough one for everyone, we got through it. We're back and hoping for a good turnout, like I said, we're kind of the guinea pig, there's nothing really this big before us - so everyone's waiting to see what happens here," said Mike Schrader, event organizer with the Altoona Lions Club, who sponsors the event.
Pre-order tickets for the weekend ahead can be purchased here.
The weekend's schedule:
- Thursday:
- Carnival rides from 6-11pm
- Friday
- Free Admission!
- Youth Baseball Tournament
- Concessions
- Carnival Rides! From 12:00pm - 11:00pm
- Saturday
- Carnival Rides! - From 12:00pm - 11:00pm
- Craft & Vendor Sale - Altoona Hobbs Sports Center - 10am - 3pm
- Concessions
- Parade 1:00pm
- Car Show - 10th Street Park - 10am-3pm
- Chicken in the Park-10th Street Park 11am to 3pm
- Food Trucks
- Eddie Montgomery and Live Bands at 5:15pm Prevea Amphitheater at River Prairie Park (tickets sold online and at the door)
- Sunday
- Carnival Rides 12-4pm