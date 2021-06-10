Case of man accused in Canada anti-Muslim attack adjourned

LONDON, Ontario (AP) — The man accused of deliberately running over and killing four members of a Muslim family in Canada has had his case adjourned to next week. Nathaniel Veltman made a brief virtual appearance in court Thursday to face four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Veltman says he is still in the process of retaining a lawyer. He has yet to enter a plea. Police allege the attack in London, Ontario was a planned and premeditated act that targeted Muslims. Veltman is set to return to court on June 14.