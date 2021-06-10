California appeals court ruling upending assault weapons ban

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor is denouncing in starkly personal terms a federal judge’s upending of the state’s restrictions on assault weapons. Officials announced the filing Thursday of a formal notice that they will appeal the decision. They described last week’s ruling by U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez as an outlier that conflicts with at least six other decisions upholding assault weapons laws. They say the ruling is designed to get the issue before a recently more conservative U.S. Supreme Court. The Firearms Policy Coalition condemned the governor’s comments and says it will fight any move for a stay that would harm law-abiding gunowners.