Biden, Johnson to stress close ties, manage differences

PLYMOUTH, England (AP) — Their nations may have a famed “special relationship,” but President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet for the first time Thursday against a backdrop of differences both political and personal. Biden hopes to reassure European allies that the United States has shed the transactional tendencies of Donald Trump’s term and is a reliable partner again. But tensions may simmer beneath the surface of his meeting with Johnson. The president staunchly opposed the Brexit movement that Johnson championed. And Biden once called the British leader a “physical and emotional clone” of Trump. Johnson, for his part, has been frustrated by the lack of a new trade deal with the U.S.