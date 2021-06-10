Attorneys: Woman never saw a gun on man shot by task force

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for the woman who was in a vehicle when members of a federal U.S. Marshals Service task force fatally shot the driver last week said their client never saw a gun on the man or in the vehicle. The statement from the woman’s attorneys disputes investigators’ statements that Winston Boogie Smith Jr., who was Black, displayed a handgun before officers on the task force opened fire on June 3 in a parking ramp in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood. The woman’s attorneys, Christopher Nguyen and Racey Rodne, did not release their client’s name, saying she is recovering from “profound trauma.” Authorities say Smith was killed as the task force was trying to arrest him on a weapons violation.