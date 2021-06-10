Altoona orders partial watering ban

ALTOONA (WQOW) - If you live in Altoona, you will need to pay attention to when you can and cannot water your lawn or wash your car for the foreseeable future.

In a press release, the city cites continued population growth and increased irrigation usage during these hot days for the ban.

Watering lawns will only be allowed on alternate sides of the street depending on the day, much like alternate-side parking. So, if you have an even-numbered address, you can water on even-numbered dates and vice versa for the odd side.

It applies to watering lawns and "other vegetation" and washing vehicles. It is in effect for all homes, businesses, schools and parks.

The ban will remain in effect until the city says otherwise.

Failing to follow the rules could result in a fine of up to $500.