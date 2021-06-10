Altoona City Council considering longer term limits

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The city of Altoona is proposing increasing term limits for the mayor and council members.

The new proposal put forth by the city council would extend the term limit from two years to three years for each position.

For changes to start by the 2022 election, the ordinance needs to be put in place before the end of November this year.

While it wouldn't affect the mayor term next year, it would stagger elections within that three-year period. Three city council districts would have an election one spring, the other three having theirs the next spring, and holding the mayoral election on the third year.

"This allows council members to run for mayor and not having to make a decision between a councilperson position and a mayor position," said Altoona City Clerk, Cindy Bauer

The change would also allow new council members more time to become well-adjusted to their duties. A public hearing to discuss the proposal will be held on Thursday, June 24 at 6 p.m. at the new parks and recreation building.