Palestinians say Israeli forces kill 3 in West Bank raid

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian officials say Israeli troops shot and killed three Palestinians, including two security officers, in a shootout that erupted in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin. Israeli media reported Thursday that special forces went to arrest two alleged militants overnight when they came under fire. There were no reports of any Israeli casualties. Israel and the Palestinian Authority coordinate security operations in the occupied West Bank against Hamas and other militant groups seen as a threat to both of them. The coordination has contributed to mounting anger at the PA among Palestinians. The Israeli military and police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.