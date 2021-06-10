Skip to Content

1 injured, 7 detained after shootout outside Georgia mall

6:13 pm

MORROW, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a shouting match led to dozens of gunshots and one person wounded at a mall southeast of Atlanta. Local news outlets report officers were called to Southlake Mall in Morrow just before 3 p.m. Thursday. Morrow Police Sgt. Eli Skelton says the verbal fight started inside and spilled outside into a parking lot where the shooting erupted. Skelton says a 28-year-old man was shot in the thigh and taken to a hospital, He’s expected to recover. Police say they detained seven people for questioning, but no charges were immediately announced. An estimated 25 shots were fired. Three bystanders were treated for anxiety attacks.

Associated Press

