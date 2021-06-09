Wisconsin Legislature votes to end extra unemployment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature has voted to eliminate a $300-a-week federal bonus for unemployed people, a measure that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has made clear he’s likely to veto. The federal payment, approved to help the unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to end on Sept. 6. Twenty-five other states have already approved ending it early, saying it has exacerbated worker shortage problems. That’s the argument that Republicans, state and local chambers of commerce, trade groups and others are making for passing the bill in Wisconsin. Democrats and labor experts say there are several factors fueling the worker shortage, many of which predate the pandemic.