White House drops Trump orders trying to ban TikTok, WeChat

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Officials say the White House has dropped Trump-era executive orders that attempted to ban the popular apps TikTok and WeChat and will conduct its own review aimed at identifying national security risks with software applications tied to China.

A new executive order directs the Commerce Department to undertake what officials describe as an "evidence-based" analysis of transactions involving apps that are manufactured or supplied or controlled by China.

Officials are particularly concerned about apps that collect users' persona data or have connections to Chinese military or intelligence activities.

By MATT O'BRIEN, ERIC TUCKER and TALI ARBEL

Associated Press