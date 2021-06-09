Ukrainian FM presses Germany on arms, cites Russia’s weapons

BERLIN (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister says he hopes allies such as Germany won’t regret turning down his country’s request for arms deliveries should Russia launch an attack. Dmytro Kuleba broached the sensitive subject with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas during a meeting in Berlin. Both men stressed the need for a political solution to the long-running conflict between Kyiv and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. Germany has ruled out supplying arms to Ukraine, a stance Maas reiterated Wednesday. Kuleba said Kyiv appreciated Germany’s desire to find a political solution but added that if those efforts fail and Russia attacks Ukraine, the country “will be in a weak position because Russia has much better weapons.”