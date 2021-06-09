Skip to Content

Trump-linked tycoon to take Dubai developer DAMAC private

6:59 am National news from the Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The billionaire founder of one of Dubai’s largest developers, DAMAC Properties, has announced his intention to take the company fully private by buying its publicly traded shares in a deal valued at around $595 million. DAMAC is known in Dubai for a development that features a Trump-branded golf club surrounded by villas and apartments, making it the only one of its kind in the Middle East that bears the Trump logo. Last year, the company lost $283 million in earnings despite higher revenues. DAMAC’s losses reflect concerns of an oversupply of new properties in Dubai’s real estate market.

Associated Press

