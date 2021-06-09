Suburban Chicago fire crew helps cool down stranded chickens

ADDISON, Ill. (AP) — A truckload of 14,000 chickens left stranded along a suburban Chicago highway when a truck lost a wheel were later sprayed down by firefighters to protect the tightly-packed birds from overheating. After the driver stopped Tuesday morning along Interstate 90 near Elgin, a mechanic chained up one of the truck’s axles and it proceeded to a repair shop 30 miles away. The mechanic then used a garden hose to cool down the chickens, and an Addison fire truck crew later sprayed down the chickens as temperatures climbed into the 80s. The Chicago Tribune reports that despite those efforts, at least several hundred of the chickens died.