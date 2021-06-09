St. Paul schools end classes days early to avoid heat

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The St. Paul school district has ended classes three days early due to excessive heat enveloping the Twin Cities. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that classes were scheduled to end on Friday but the district decided to wrap up the year on Tuesday, citing extreme heat. Forecasts call for highs in the mid-90s through Friday in the Twin Cities and two-thirds of the district’s buildings lack air conditioning. Buildings will remain open the rest of the week and on Monday to allow students to turn in assignments. Athletics and graduation ceremonies will proceed as planned.