Soviet-made jet crashes; Bulgarian air force pilot missing

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s Defense Ministry says a Soviet-built MiG-29 fighter jet from the Bulgarian air force crashed into the Black Sea during a military exercise and the pilot is missing. The ministry said the fighter jet disappeared from radar at 12:45 a.m. local time Wednesday over the country’s territorial waters. It said an ongoing search and rescue operation was launched immediately, but the pilot’s status remains unknown. Two other MiG-29 jets belonging to Bulgaria crashed in 1994 and in 2012. Since joining NATO in 2004, Bulgaria has sought to replace its fleet of Soviet-made jets, but financial problems have repeatedly caused delays.