Semi carrying soda cans catches fire

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW)- A semi truck carrying soda cans caught fire early this morning on the west bound lanes of I-94.

At 1:30 am Wednesday morning near mile marker 107. There were no reported fatalities or injuries.

When the responding trooper arrived on scene, the driver of the semi had already been able to separate the tractor from the trailer, which was loaded with soda cans and was already fully engulfed in flames on the right shoulder.

Fire crews were able to get the fire extinguished within 30 minutes after arriving on scene.

The right lane remains closed, while crews work to remove the damaged trailer.