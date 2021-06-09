Regis, Altoona tennis players earn trips to individual state

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Regis and Altoona both sent several players to the sectional tournament on Wednesday, and several of them have earned a shot in the state tournament.

Alex Erickson qualified at one singles for the Ramblers, as well as Jack Merrick and Anderson Lowry at one doubles.

Altoona will send Ty Rondesvedt and Dan Harris at one doubles, and Jack Ives and Ryan Chmelik in fight two doubles.

Neither team qualified for the team state tournament.

You can view full results of the Division 2 Altoona Sectional here.