Police investigating after man found dead in his Rice Lake home

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WQOW) - A man was found dead in his Rice Lake home in a "later stage of decomposition" along with his alive wife who thought he was sleeping and now police are trying to figure out how he died.

Rice Lake police officers arrived at a home on Reuter Avenue in Rice Lake at 4:51 p.m. on June 7. A neighbor had reported a "very strong odor" coming from inside the home.

When police went in, they found the man dead in the living room. They say his wife was also in the living room and was "extremely intoxicated." Officers say she repeatedly told them he was sleeping.

Rice Lake PD says the man's body was in a "later stage of decomposition" and it was apparent he had been dead for a long time.

The medical examiner in Ramsey County, Minnesota performed an autopsy. The medical examiner said there were no apparent signs of foul play, but the cause of death is still not known.

No criminal charges will be filed against the woman, according to police.

According to public records, the man was 52-years-old.

The Barron County Department of Health and Human Services has been notified of the woman's intoxication and concerns about her ability to care for herself.