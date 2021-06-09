Pfizer vaccine trials underway for kids 5-11; what it means for parents

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trials for children ages 5 to 11 are underway, leaving parents with plenty of questions whether they should have their little one vaccinated.

Dr. Jim Conway, a pediatric infectious specialist with UW Health, said parents don't need to make decisions for a while because he expects the approval for this age group won't come until fall.

In the meantime, he said parents should rest assured that extensive research is going into these trials and the vaccine will not be approved lightly.

"Really making it clear to everybody what that process of approval looks like and making it clear to the companies that these are the requirements for your things being approved, I think should be very reassuring to people that all of this is being done transparently and it's going to be very clear exactly what those criteria are," Conway said.

Conway said because the level of COVID-19 is lower in the United States now than it was during vaccine trials for older age groups, fewer kids will need to be tested this time around but will still be proportionate to the same amount of trials for previously eligible groups.

Conway added he expects the Pfizer vaccine will be shot into a young child's thigh instead of arm, just like most vaccines at that age.