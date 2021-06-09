Pet of the Day: Koda

Meet Koda, a three year old, three legged cat at the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

Koda is brand new to the ECCHA. He's FIV Positive, which means he will need a home with other FIV cats or no other cats at all. ECCHA can explain more about FIV but cats can live full lives with this virus.

For the month of June, Koda's adoption fee has been waved.

Koda is a special kitty that deserves a special home that will give him the love and spoiling he needs.

If you think Koda would be a perfect fit for you and your family, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.