Parade of Homes comes back to the valley

Chippewa Valley (WQOW)- The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association is bringing back it's Parade of Homes starting this weekend.

The parade of homes will run from June 12th thru the 19th.

Tickets are $8 through June 11th at any Royal Credit Union. After June 11th, each ticket will cost $10 and can be bought at the Parade of Home's website, the CVHBA office or at the first house members visit.

Visitors will be able to tour 14 new homes and two remodels. There is also a customer home visitors can tour virtually with their ticket number. After each showing, participants can rate each house on their ticket and be entered to win $100 which three participants will receive.

There is also a scavenger hunt that will take place across all of the homes in the parade.

All the homes are close to the Chippewa Valley this year, located from the Lake Wissota area to south of Eau Claire near the Hickory Hills Golf Course.