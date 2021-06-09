Packers’ Love maintains usual mindset in unusual offseason

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love says he isn’t letting the uncertainty surrounding teammate Aaron Rodgers change his own offseason approach. But the situation certainly does appear to be impacting the second-year pro’s workload. Love didn’t play a single down in his rokie year and never participated in any preseason games due to the pandemic. The Packers now must prepare for the possibility Love could open the season as their starting quarterback. Rodgers’ absence from the Packers’ mandatory minicamp means Love is getting much of the work with the first-team offense.