Online antisemitism rises in Czech Republic amid pandemic

PRAGUE (AP) — The Jewish community says that antisemitic incidents in the Czech Republic continued to rise last year, fueled by the coronavirus pandemic. The Federation of the Jewish Communities says in its annual report that it registered 874 antisemitic attacks in 2020, 180 more than in the previous year. It says a vast majority of the incidents — 98% — took place on the internet. Those included conspiracy theories spread by disinformation websites, individuals and antisemitic groups, blaming the Jews for the pandemic and claiming that vaccination serves their financial interests. The report, however, concluded the Czech Republic remains a safe country for Jews.