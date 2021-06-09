Newly appointed Eau Claire city councilman shares goals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A newly appointed city councilman is sharing his goals for the city after being approved by the council Tuesday night.

"I was humbled, I was honored to be selected," said Dr. Roderick Jones.

Dr. Jones will now hold the at-large council seat, which was vacated back in April.

He said his goals include developing strong relationships with his fellow council members and learning more from community members.

Another priority is helping Eau Claire reboot and reset from the pandemic and finding ways to strengthen our childcare system.

Dr. Jones believes his background in special education at UW-Eau Claire will greatly help him as a councilman.

"I take that knowledge, knowing how people have been 'othered' historically and how important it is for us to include each other in conversations and discourses and just to involve each other in our sense of collective humanity," Dr. Jones said. "And so I bring that awareness having that background within my work."

Dr. Jones will be formally sworn in later in June.