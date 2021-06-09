Mysterious black substance on Wells Beach is many dead bugs

WELLS, Maine (AP) — Scientists have determined that a black substance that had settled on a beach in Maine is made up of millions of dead bugs. The Portland Press Herald reported Tuesday that one of the regulars who walk on Wells Beach took photos of the substance in the sand after it stained his feet black and sent them to the state Department of Environmental Protection. Eventually, Linda Stathoplos, a retired oceanographer living near by, took a sample and looked at it under her microscope. She saw that it was made up of many little bug carcasses. Officials are still trying to determine where they came from and why.