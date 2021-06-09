Mayor: Seattle 1st major city to fully vaccinate 70%

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says 70% of city residents ages 12 and up have been fully vaccinated. She said Wednesday that makes it the first major city in the U.S. to hit that COVID-19 milestone. Her office says now that Seattle has reached the 70% fully vaccinated goal, the city and its partners will launch efforts throughout the summer to support Seattle’s reopening. The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States was north of Seattle in Washington in January 2020. The state also saw the nation’s first deadly outbreak at a nursing home. There have been more than 440,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washington state and more than 5,700 deaths.