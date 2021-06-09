Marine killed at Pearl Harbor laid to rest in California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eighty years after he died in the attack on Pearl Harbor and just months after his remains were finally identified, a California Marine has been laid to rest with full military honors. The Union-Tribune says about 50 people attended the ceremony Tuesday for Pfc. John Franklin Middleswart at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery in his hometown of San Diego. Marines fired a three-volley rifle salute. Another sounded “Taps” on a bugle. Middleswart was 19 when he was killed along with more than 400 people aboard the battleship Oklahoma. He was identified through DNA. One of his nephews called it “the end of a journey.”