Man accused of stealing vaccine cards from inoculation site

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say a Nevada man has been charged with stealing more than 500 blank vaccine cards from a COVID-19 vaccination center near Los Angeles. The 45-year-old Las Vegas resident was a contract worker at the Pomona Fairplex site when the theft occurred in April. He faces one felony count of grand theft. Prosecutors estimated the stolen cards could have a value of $15 apiece if illegally sold. The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned August 25.