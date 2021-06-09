Limiting screen time can be a battle for parents as families return to life before pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- During the pandemic, families have been spending more time looking at computers, watching tv and playing video games.

Now that the country is reopening, parents are focused on getting their kids outside and away from the tv and tablet. That is a task that's easier said than done.

Kids have been facing prolonged isolation during the pandemic. That can make it hard to return to social activities like summer camps and sports.

"A lot of parents who have relied on screen time as a way to just get through the day during our current moment. So there are always challenges with any change in a family routine," said Heather Kirkorian, associate professor of human development and family studies at UW-Madison.

There are a number of things you can do to cut down on screen time.

First is be consistent with guidelines and have consequences when they are not followed.

Next, it's important for parents to set a good example, so practice healthy media use yourself.

Last, come up with some fun activities not involving technology. A couple options are going for a walk to the park or playing a board game.