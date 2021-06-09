Keystone pipeline canceled after Biden had blocked permit

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The sponsor of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline says it is pulling the plug on the contentious project after Canadian officials failed to persuade the Biden administration to reverse its cancellation of the company’s permit on the day the president took office. Calgary-based TC Energy said Wednesday it would work with government agencies “to ensure a safe termination of and exit from” the partially built project. The pipeline would have transported crude from the oil sand fields of western Canada to Steele City, Nebraska. Construction on the 1,200-mile line began last year when former President Donald Trump revived the long-delayed project after it had stalled under the Obama administration.