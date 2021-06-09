Judge appoints ex-judge to oversee Giuliani devices’ review

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has formally appointed a former judge to ensure attorney-client privilege is protected in an examination of multiple electronic devices seized from Rudy Giuliani. Federal Judge J. Paul Oetken appointed Barbara Jones on Wednesday as “special master” after the late-April raids on ex-President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney. She’s already familiar with the job, having done the same thing three years ago after FBI raids on Michael Cohen, another one of Trump’s former personal attorneys. Investigators are probing Giuliani’s interactions with Ukrainian figures to see if he violated a law governing lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.