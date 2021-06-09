Japan, Australia share China concerns, raise defense ties

TOKYO (AP) — Foreign and defense ministers from Japan and Australia have agreed to strengthen their security ties as China becomes more assertive in pressing its claims to contested areas in the Asia-Pacific region. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters after the talks held online that the officials shared their concerns about China’s activity in the East and South China Seas as a challenge to the international community. Japan regularly protests to China over its coast guard presence near Japanese-controlled Senkaku islands, which China also claims. In the South China Sea, China’s sweeping territorial claims have clashed with those of its neighbors, which accuse Beijing of militarizing one of the world’s busiest sea lanes.