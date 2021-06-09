Is your wedding budget ready for the reception resurgence?

As COVID-19 cases drop and restrictions ease, many couples are eagerly moving forward with paused wedding plans — or altering existing ones to accommodate more guests. But figuring out where to start and what costs you’ll face can still be tricky during this time. What can you do to make the celebration and expenses manageable? Communicate with venues and vendors, look for ways to pare back and leave room for unexpected expenses. Here’s what wedding industry experts and real couples say to expect and how you can best prepare your budget.