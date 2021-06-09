How to save money on your energy bills this summer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As the temperature goes up this summer, it doesn't mean your energy bills have to as well.

In order to help stay cool and save money, Wiersgalla Heating and Plumbing in Eau Claire suggests regularly replacing your air filter and doing preventative maintenance on your HVAC system.

Experts also suggest keeping your blinds closed during the day so that your air conditioning is not doing extra work to keep your home cool.

Wiersgalla officials said their work has pretty much been non-stop this summer.

On average their technicians do four to six calls a day, but lately they've done eight to nine.

"We have been very busy for quite a long time, but right now with this fluctuation of such an extreme heat so fast, we are probably on the uprise of at least 25 to 30 percent in sales right now with calls," said Christina Wiersgalla, vice president of operations of Wiersgalla Co.

Experts said you can also opt for LED light bulbs, which use less energy and throw off less heat, avoid using the oven, and use your thermostat wisely.