How to keep your eyes safe this summer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As you enjoy time outdoors, it's important to keep your eyes protected.

Health officials say that includes wearing safety glasses while gardening and other yard work.

While sunglasses can look a lot cooler than safety glasses -- not all are made the same.

Make sure the ones you buy can protect from both UVA and UVB rays, as the cornea can develop ultraviolet burns. Even the eyelids can get a sunburn, with that damaged skin having the potential to lead to something even more serious.

"One of the most common causes of skin cancer from the sun is a basal cell carcinoma, and we get a lot of those on the eyelids due to people not having good coverage of ultraviolet light." said Dr. Mathew Aschbrenner of the Eye Clinic of Wisconsin.

Dr. Aschbrenner said they see a lot more trauma in the summertime due to outdoor activities.