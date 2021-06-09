Have an Echo device? Amazon may help itself to your Wi-Fi

NEW YORK (AP) — Do you own an Amazon smart device? If so, odds are good that the company is already sharing your internet connection with your neighbors unless you’ve specifically told it not to. On Tuesday, launched a program that forces users of certain Echo smart speakers and Ring devices to automatically share a small portion of their wireless bandwidth with neighbors. The only way to stop it is to turn it off yourself. The program, called Amazon Sidewalk, is intended to extend the range of internet connected devices, but some privacy experts warn that its privacy and security risks remain unknown.