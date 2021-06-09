Haiti fights large COVID-19 spike as it awaits vaccines

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti has long perplexed experts with seemingly low infection and death rates from COVID-19 despite its rickety public health system, a total lack of vaccines and a widespread disdain for safety measures. That’s no longer the case. The few Haitian hospitals treating COVID cases report turning away patients. Official figures remain relatively low for a nation of more than 11 million people: Just 2,271 cases and 62 deaths recorded over the past month. But experts are united in saying those figures miss the true scale of what they say is the largest spike in cases since the new coronavirus first landed.