Golden retriever caught on video giving rodent aquatic ride

LUNENBURG, Mass. (AP) — Wally the golden retriever did exactly what his breed is supposed to do during a recent swim in a Massachusetts lake. The 2-year-old dog retrieved a small rodent and gave it a ride to shore on his back before ending the trip with a little kiss. The interaction was caught on video by Wally’s owner. Lauren Russell told WCVB-TV on Monday she was at Hickory Hills Lake in Lunenburg last month when Wally came across what appeared to be a woodchuck in the water. The animal crawled up on Wally’s back and hitched a ride to shore. The dog and rodent touched snouts before parting ways.