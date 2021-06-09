Fully vaccinated Canadians can avoid border quarantine soon

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s health minister says fully vaccinated Canadian citizens who test negative for COVID-19 will soon be exempt from two weeks quarantine when returning to the country. Officials expect that to happen in early July. And Canada’s chief public health officer says she would like to see 75% of eligible Canada residents fully vaccinated before advising that border restrictions be loosened for tourists and business travelers who aren’t citizens or permanent residents. The Canadian government expects to have enough vaccine delivered for 80% of eligible Canadians to be fully vaccinated by the end of July. The border between Canada and the US remains closed to all non essential travel.